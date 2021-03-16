HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Opposition to a plan to remove religious exemptions for vaccinations was held at the state Capitol on Tuesday.
A rally was organized from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the steps of the state Capitol in Hartford, where hundreds of people participated.
The protestors expressed their opposition to two pieces of legislation: HB-6423 and SB-568.
"We’re here to make sure that the people inside these buildings understand that we will never get up fighting for our children," said LeAnn Ducat, of Informed Choice Connecticut.
They argued the bills would both remove religious freedoms and remove 8,000 children and adults from school and daycare.
RELATED: Lawmakers take up legislation on aid in dying, childhood vaccine exemption
The bills would require students to have their vaccines before enrolling in school unless parents could provide a medical exemption.
However, protestors said parents should have the right to choose whether to vaccinate their children.
“It is the only exemption that allows parent to have a choice as to which vaccines go into their bodies or into their children’s body,” said Matthew Paterna, co-organizer of the rally on Tuesday.
Democrats who support the bill are worried about a drop in vaccination rates among younger school kids. Democrats say a parent’s right to vaccinate shouldn’t create health risks for other kids, especially those who can’t get vaccines due to medical issues.
“Ideally, we’ll encourage the dialogue, build rapport between families and practitioners,” said Democratic State Rep. Jonathan Steinberg.
The bill could give doctor’s more flexibility to grant medical exemptions.
It could also require insurance companies to pay for a consultation, allowing parents and doctors to talk about concerns.
“The decision that they’re going to make is going to throw thousands of children out of school, and that is not ok,” Paterna said.
Some parents voiced concerns about negative health impacts. Others said they have religious opposition to vaccines.
This is the second year in a row the state’s Public Health Committee has raised this bill.
Should it pass, organizers of the rally are already preparing a legal challenge.
“The religious, medical, parental individual freedom is a hill we all need to be prepared to die on,” said Attorney Lindy Urso.
Last year’s bill cleared the Public Health Committee, but never got a vote in the House or Senate.
The Public Health Committee has a deadline of April 7 to advance bills this year.
(2) comments
What diseases do vaccines protect against?
Vaccines protect against infectious diseases that can cause serious illness and sometimes death.
It is important to maintain a high level of immunity in the population to prevent the spread of diseases.
Vaccines have successfully eliminated devastating diseases such as polio and smallpox.
Below is a list of diseases that vaccines can protect against:
Cholera
Diphtheria
Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib)
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis B
Human papillomavirus
Influenza
Measles
Meningococcal
Mumps
Pertussis (Whooping cough)
Pneumonia
Polio
Rotavirus (gastroenteritis)
Rubella (German measles)
Q fever
Rabies
Tetanus
Tuberculosis
Typhoid
Chickenpox (varicella)
https://healthywa.wa.gov.au/Articles/U_Z/What-diseases-do-vaccines-protect-against
If you don't want to vaccinate, then you should stay home. And, if your kid gets sick, just pray for your kid to get better. Don't burden the system with your stupidity.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.