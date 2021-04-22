SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – Anti-Asian hate crimes have spiked across the country this past year.
On Thursday, one community rallied together to condemn attacks against Asian Americans.
Dozens of neighbors and some state leaders attended the rally in Simsbury. They held signs that said, “Stop Asian Hate.”
Several speakers spoke to the community about what they can do to support Asian Americans.
The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism says anti-Asian hate crimes rose by nearly 150 percent in 2020.
Speakers said racism and stereotypes against Asian Americans have prevailed for decades.
Neighbors in Simsbury called on each other to speak out against stereotypes and racist acts. They also said more public education about Asian American and Pacific Islander history is needed.
“I think education is the key because right now, they’re trying to push for HB-6619 in Connecticut. An education helping generations understand that Asian Americans were part of the great fabric of building this nation,” said Khamla Vorasane.
Just hours ago, the US Senate passed a bill targeting anti-Asian hate crimes.
