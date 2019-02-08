HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A rally took place in Hartford on Friday in support of a man seeking a stay of deportation.
Sujitno Sajuti has been has sought sanctuary at the Universalist Church in Meriden for a year and four months, according to supporters.
Friday, those supporters demanded that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency in Hartford give Sajuti his freedom.
They said Sajuti has lived in Connecticut for more than 15 years. They said he has served as an educator, mentor and advocate for equity in West Hartford.
The rally began at 10 a.m. on the steps of ICE.
