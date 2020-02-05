HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Even before Gov. Ned Lamont addressed lawmakers on Wednesday, opponents were rallying against one of his proposals.
Lamont says he wants to address vaccination exemptions, but a rally at the state capitol in an effort to keep the religious exemption in place.
“We think the best example of why vaccine mandates and religious exemptions can co-exist is the health of Connecticut over the last 60 years,” said Kevin Barry, president of First Freedoms.
Advocates are saying they plan to have a regular presence throughout the session in support of this exemption, but Democratic leaders agree with the governor.
“It's not your choice, you have control over your own body until your decisions can affect other people,” said State Rep. and House Majority Leader Matt Ritter.
Lawmakers around the country have re-examined the religious exemption amid outbreaks of diseases like the measles.
The debate in Connecticut heated up after Lamont ordered the release of school-by-school data. Last fall, less than 95 percent of students at more than 100 schools were vaccinated.
Health experts call that the threshold for ‘herd immunity,’ a level that protects even those without vaccines.
However, those who want to keep the exemption don't trust that.
“What has happened all throughout our U.S. history is that they contrive ideas, they contrive things, the propaganda makes it seem real,” said Aaron Lewis, of Hartford.
Those at the rally also say it's their right to decide how to care for their children. Those concerns kept a bill from gaining support in New Jersey's Senate.
“Government is overreaching when they try to make decisions for kitchen table conversations,” said New Jersey Assemblyman Jamel C. Holley.
Connecticut Senate President Martin Looney said lawmakers just have to trust science.
“We cannot let conspiracy theorists control the making of public policy, that's what it comes down to,” Looney said.
Vaccines wasn't the only health care issue Lamont touched on during his speech Wednesday. He also wants to make prescription drugs cheaper.
Lamont wants to join other states and purchase prescription drugs from Canada.
Senate Democrats also want to address drug prices. They already have a bill focusing on insulin.
