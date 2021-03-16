HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Opposition to a plan to remove religious exemptions for vaccinations will be at the capitol on Tuesday.
A rally was organized from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the steps of the state Capitol in Hartford.
Organizers said they expected hundreds of participants.
Their aim to to express opposition to two pieces of legislation: HB-6423 and SB-568.
They argue the bills would both remove religious freedoms and remove 8,000 children and adults from school and daycare.
RELATED: Lawmakers take up legislation on aid in dying, childhood vaccine exemption
Speakers slated to talk included attorney Mary Holland of Children’s Health Defense, civil rights attorney Tricia Lindsay, psychotherapist Jennifer Giustra-Kozek, pastor Dr. Aaron Lewis and attorney Lindy Urso.
(1) comment
If you don't want to vaccinate, then you should stay home. And, if your kid gets sick, just pray for your kid to get better. Don't burden the system with your stupidity.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.