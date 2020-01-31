NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A rally and march will be held in response to the deadly police shooting of a 19-year-old man.
Organizers said demonstrators plan to speak out about the death of Mubarak Soulemane at New Haven City Hall at 3 p.m.
Soulemane's death was ruled a homicide on Thursday.
RELATED: Autopsy results released in West Haven officer-involved shooting
However, the autopsy report does not determine if the shooting was justified.
State police said Soulemane carjacked a victim in Norwalk and led police on a pursuit that ended in West Haven.
Body cam video shows Soulemane did not comply when officers held him at gunpoint and told him to get out of the car.
VIDEO: State Police release video of officer-involved shooting in West Haven
He was shot and killed.
Troopers said they found a knife in the stolen vehicle.
