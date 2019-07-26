HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- This summer has proven to be very deadly and dangerous in Hartford.
On Friday morning, a “Stop the Killing” rally will be held, in an effort to prevent violence from happening in the capital city.
Organizers of the rally don’t want to see another life lost to gun violence.
They’re growing tired of it, and police are doing everything they can to help curb the violence.
The rally will be held on Battle Street at 9 a.m. on Friday.
So far this year there have been 17 homicides in Hartford.
In all of 2018, there were 21.
The summer months have proven to be especially violent.
On Wednesday night, a 25-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting.
Thursday night, police responded to a stabbing on Park Street.
City leaders say people can take a stand against violence by sharing information with police.
“We need the support of the community at its fullest so that we can stop curtail all the homicides and shootings. We need your help,” said James Sanchez, who sits on the Hartford City Council.
Also on Thursday, police announced two arrests made in connection with a deadly shooting that happened behind Bulkeley High School earlier this month.
“The broad daylight shootings is an incident we’re trying to avoid in the city. It’s exhaustive at times. We have a great police department and tremendous crime scene division and they push through,” said Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.