HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A push continues in Connecticut to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products.
More than 100 people are expected to gather at the state capitol on Wednesday to ask lawmakers to pass legislation that will raise the buying age from 18 to 21.
Among those expected to attend are cancer survivors, health professionals and families.
The advocates said they're pressing lawmakers to take a stand.
The bill they're behind also takes into account e-cigarettes and bars the sale of flavored products.
However, there's been pushback from the vaping industry. It believes such a law would only harm people trying to quit smoking cigarettes.
The event scheduled for Wednesday is part of the American Cancer Society's Cancer Action Network and the American Heart Association's Annual Day of Lobbying. Both groups are trying to draw attention to the bill, which does have bipartisan support.
The director of government relations for the American Heart Association said it's time Connecticut joins the nine other states, as well as hundreds of communities nationwide including cities and towns in the state, that have passed that type of legislation.
The groups also feel the change will be lifesaving and help combat tobacco use, which they said is the leading cause of preventable disease and death.
The event kicks off at 10 a.m. at the State House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.