NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A rally to “stop Asian hate” is being held in New Haven on Saturday afternoon.
This comes after eight people were killed in Atlanta over one week ago, many of them Asian American women.
The rally is being held at 2 p.m. at Church and Chapel streets on Saturday.
People are expected to gather in an effort to urge change and stop the violence that has increased against Asians.
The deadly mass shootings at three spas in Atlanta sparked protests across the country.
While the suspect told police the shootings were linked to a sex addiction, many residents and public health officials are calling on investigators to consider hate crime charges against the suspect.
Organizers with the National Day of Action say more than 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents have been self-reported since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic
Organizers also say there has been a 150 percent increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans in 2020, this serving as another motivator for people demanding change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.