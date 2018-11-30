HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man who entered the country illegally 26 years ago is at the center of a rally in Hartford on Friday morning.
Protestors lined the streets at 450 Main St. in Hartford, which is the Immigration Customs Enforcement building.
They were there to protest the deportation of Nelson Pinos, who came to the U.S. from Ecuador in 1992.
Pinos has three children in the country, including a 6-year-old son, and 13-year-old and 16-year-old daughters.
Pinos was ordered to leave the country a few weeks before Christmas last year.
He instead sought sanctuary at a church in New Haven.
Protestors, as they have done all year long, argue that Pinos has been a homeowner and working taxpayer who regularly checked in with ICE.
However, he was denied a stay of deportation.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.