NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- In New Haven, a ransomware attack that targeted the school district is under investigation.
It happened about a week ago, school officials said.
Since the attack, all critical functions of the district’s network have been restored and are operational.
The school district’s email systems were not impacted, nor was any student or staff information compromised.
In a statement, officials said “New Haven Public Schools recognizes that these attacks are constantly evolving; its IT department is constantly working to update and maintain all protocols to protect its technology infrastructure.”
