NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - It’s day two for the state’s first rapid COVID-19 drive-thru testing site.
The governor joined New Haven’s mayor for a tour as people waited in long lines for a test.
In just moments, people will know right away if they have coronavirus.
The testing site is closed for the day.
As you can imagine, cars formed long lines.
Just 10 days ago, we learned this concept was just a conversation between the state and CVS Health.
Now that it’s running, it’s going to be instrumental in beating the virus.
Touring the grounds, Mayor Justin Elicker and Governor Ned Lamont observed Connecticuts first rapid COVID-19 testing site in New Haven.
The scene a result of a public-private partnership between the state and CVS Health.
As cars pulled up, Elicker thanked the manpower behind the scenes, believing beating the virus starts with testing.
"And the reason for that is we don’t know in the future where the virus may have additional outbreaks. If we don’t know what’s going on, we can’t respond to adequately," explained Mayor Elicker.
The site, formerly Gateway Community College, launched Friday and is expected to test 750 people per day.
Eyewitness News learned possibly even a thousand.
Here’s how it works.
First, you’ll need to register on CVS.com and answer screening questions before securing an appointment.
Once here, you’ll perform the nasal swab on yourself and wait for the results.
The rapid drive-thru testing center is one of the first in the U.S. and the governor hopes it’ll be the first of many in our state.
"To be able to get the testing results in less than 15 minutes is how we’re going to lick this virus," stated Gov. Lamont.
As part of the state’s metrics for reopening, Connecticut must see a 14-day decline in hospitalizations and cases.
Testing will resume tomorrow morning at 10:00.
Anyone without an appointment will not be tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.