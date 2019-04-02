FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Rapper 50 Cent’s massive Farmington mansion is officially off the market.

The 50,000 square-foot mansion has been on the market for about 12 years, and is located at 50 Poplar Hill Dr.

The Jennifer Leahy Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate announced the sale on Facebook.

According to the real estate listing, the mansion has 21 bedrooms, 25 bathrooms an indoor pool and hot tub, a night club, an indoor court, multiple game rooms, a green screen room, a recording studio, a full gym, a conference room, a home theater, and is set on 17 acres.

The mansion sold for $2.9 million, which is 84 percent less than what was being asked when the house was listed.

The musician, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, purchased the property from Mike Tyson for $4.1 million in 2013

Bankruptcy documents from 2015 show the estate was costing the rapper almost $70,000 a month while sitting vacant, including property taxes and mortgage payments.