BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - The Beardsley Zoo has officially named its rare amur leopard cubs.
The cubs' caregivers said they looked to the stars for inspiration.
"I’m pleased to announce that the little male cub will be called Orion, and the little female cub will be Kallisto,” said Don Goff, an exotic cat expert and co-chair of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Felid Taxon Advisory Group. "There have been three primary caretakers since Jan. 25, and they chose these names together, for well-thought out reasons.”
The said the name Orion was chosen because he was a hunter in Greek mythology and amur leopards are apex predators that hunt for survival.
Kallisto in Greek mythology was a nymph who maintains a divine nature for the environments. The name itself means "most beautiful," which the caregivers tribute to the leopard's striking appearance.
Both cubs can be seen on the zoo's webcams between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. See them here.
