VERNON, CT (WFSB) – A very rare lobster has found its forever home.

It’s an update to a story Channel 3 reported on last week after a seafood market in Vernon stumbled upon an orange lobster.

Charlie’s Fresh Catch in Vernon named the lobster “Orange Spice.”

The lobster came in with a recent shipment which usually comes from Maine or Canada.

“Orange Spice" will now live at the Meigs Point Nature Center at Hammonasset Beach State Park.