VERNON, CT (WFSB) – A very rare lobster has found its forever home.
It’s an update to a story Channel 3 reported on last week after a seafood market in Vernon stumbled upon an orange lobster.
Charlie’s Fresh Catch in Vernon named the lobster “Orange Spice.”
The lobster came in with a recent shipment which usually comes from Maine or Canada.
“Orange Spice" will now live at the Meigs Point Nature Center at Hammonasset Beach State Park.
