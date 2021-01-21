HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The state continues to be one of the best in the nation when it comes to vaccinations and Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the timeline may speed up.
It hinges on the production of the vaccine and there’s a hopeful update on that front.
Lamont confirms that the state is in talks with Pfizer, who says they are aiming to double their production of the vaccine by next month.
They also hope to double that production by March.
The governor also outlined on Thursday how the vaccine has been distributed.
So far, the state’s oldest residents have gotten the most doses, but the disparity is clear in that 65- to 74-year-old range, where 6.5 percent of them have gotten it, while people in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s all have received more vaccinations. That’s likely because healthcare workers got it first.
Lamont said the vaccination timeline could all be sped up if more companies get into the production of vaccines.
“If Johnson and Johnson comes forward and we get a green light by the middle of February, that would be incremental to everything we’ve projected and we’ll be able to vaccinate the most vulnerable population faster,” Lamont said, adding that he’d like to see an acceleration to the timetable.
On Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci joined the White House press briefing, saying the current vaccines seem to be effective against the COVID mutations, like the UK strain, but he said there are plans to modify the vaccines if necessary.
