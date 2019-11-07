(WFSB) – More than 130,000 pounds of raw ground beef has been recalled by Rastelli Foods Group out of New Jersey.
The ground beef was recalled due to concerns that it may be contaminated with plastic material.
The recall includes 16-ounce vacuum sealed packages being sold with the name “Nature’s Rancher 100% Grass Fed Organic Ground Beef.” The packages contained 85% lean, 15% fat and 93% lean, 7% fat.
The meat was sold in stores in Connecticut, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, and Maryland.
The products were produced from October 3, 2019 through October 15, 2019.
The problem was discovered after a consumer complained about the product. There have been no reports of reactions due to the consumption of the products.
Consumers who have the affected product can return it to the store for a full refund.
For more information on the recall, click here.
