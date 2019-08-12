NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Retired NBA star Ray Allen visited New Haven for lunch on Monday.
Allen and his two sons had lunch at Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana.
The pizzeria said Allen enjoyed a Pepe’s pizza with mozzarella, sausage, mushrooms and garlic while his sons had a pepperoni pizza.
Allen is a former Boston Celtics player and played for the UConn Huskies basketball team in the 90s.
