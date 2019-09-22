SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – The 33rd Annual Simsbury Fly-in, Car Show and Food Truck Festival is set for Sunday.
The event kicks off with breakfast starting at 8 a.m. Helicopter rides, aircraft judging, and other events are slated to begin at 9 a.m.
The event will feature over 750 airplanes, with some dating back to the 1920s.
The Simsbury Flying Club is a non-profit, volunteer group that hosts the event.
For more information on the event, including parking and a schedule of events, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.