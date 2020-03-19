NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - The state's third coronavirus-related death was reported on Thursday morning.
Officials said a second man from New Canaan in his 80s died from the virus.
A second man from New Canaan died Thursday morning.
The patient was a 91-year-old man from New Canaan who had been hospitalized at Norwalk Hospital.
Gov. Ned Lamont confirmed that the man died of complications related to COVID-19.
Both of the men from New Canaan were living in private homes.
This morning we can sadly confirm reports that a 2nd person in Connecticut has died due to complications from #COVID19. The man is a 91-year-old resident of New Canaan who was being treated at @NorwalkHospital. Our hearts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 19, 2020
“All of New Canaan is very saddened by the passing of our friend and long-time resident Bill Pike due to Covid-19," said First Selectman Kevin Moynihan. "Bill was a true gentleman and revered figure among his many friends and business colleagues on Wall Street. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bill’s wife Cathie and her family.”
The first reported death in the state came on Wednesday.
Lamont said the patient was a man in his 80s who had recently been admitted to Danbury Hospital.
He had been a resident of an assisted living facility in Ridgefield.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Connecticut stood at 97 on Thursday morning.
However, state health officials estimate that the number may actually be closer to 9,000.
