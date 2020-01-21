WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - State police and the New Britain state's attorney are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Waterbury.
According to state police, a Waterbury police officer shot and killed a man living in a home off of Craigie Avenue on Monday afternoon.
The man has yet to be identified.
It marked the third time a person died during an officer-involved shooting in Connecticut this year.
Investigators were on the scene into the overnight hours.
Waterbury officers were called to the multi-family home a little past noon.
The property manager told them that a tenant found a bullet hole between a common wall.
When police arrived, troopers said there was a struggle between an officer and one of the tenants. It ended with the officer shooting and killing the person.
"I heard a couple of shots," said a neighbor who only wanted to be identified as Christian. "I was a little worried, I didn’t know what was going on."
A preliminary police report showed that the suspect was armed. A gun was also found at the scene.
Channel 3 was told that the tenant was a registered gun owner.
"There’s a new group of people living in there with him," said Neves, another neighbor. "Just a lot of things were going on, it just wasn’t good."
Unlike the previous two shootings in the state, they won't be able to use body camera footage as part of the investigation. Body cams were not issued to Waterbury officers. Channel 3 learned that the Waterbury Police Department had a meeting set up with a company to look into getting them.
Police said they had been to the address before for other types of calls over the past few weeks.
They would not say what the calls were for or how many.
The other two deadly officer-involved shootings in the state happened in Ansonia and West Haven earlier this month.
(4) comments
Crime is not bad enough! Resisting arrest is not bad enough. Now the news people are jumping on every story where a policeman had no choice but to shoot at the criminal. They surely did not do want to do it!! The easily impressionable, already angry people just blame our policemen, who are just doing their jobs. Surely they do not want to injure or kill people!!!
But when people need a policeman to protect them it is a different story.
News people stop adding fuel to the flames!!!!!!!!!!
The police have no control over how many aggressive, dangerous people they will encounter. Aggression towards the police has consequences. Either control your aggressive impulses or pay the price. Not surprisingly, the ACLU blames the police for these incidents instead of the criminal aggressors who are directly responsible. What kind of society does the ACLU want us to have, one where the criminals come first? A society can not function without law and order and we need to thank our police departments every day for dealing with all these trouble makers.
Maybe they could lean some deescalation techniques? The police are NOT judge, jury and executioner. And, to think that is a problem.
I agree with you totally!!
