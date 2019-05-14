EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) -- East Hampton officials continue to debate whether or not to add an armed security officer to its high school.
While some people say it’ll help ensure the safety of students, others feel differently.
The superintendent of the school district said this isn’t being considered in response to any particular issue or concern.
But regardless, teachers, students and parents were urged to attend a board of education sub-committee meeting on Monday evening to share their thoughts.
Those in favor of the proposal say it would protect students and staff and provide the safest possible school environment.
The school currently has a security officer who’s un-armed.
The armed security officer would have to be a retired state trooper or police officer.
They would be hired for the school, by the school. They’d also be required to complete yearly training.
If the plan for this does get approved, the board would start it off as a pilot program between September and December of 2019.
The board would then have the option to extend the program, based off input from teachers, parents and students. They’d be able to weigh in at another forum in November.
