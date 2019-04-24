HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- If you are planning a trip out of state, you may need to update your driver's license to be able to board your flight.
Beginning in October of 2020, you'll need what's called a “Real ID Driver’s License."
The new license will have a gold star in the upper right-hand corner.
To obtain one, you'll have to go to the Department of Motor Vehicles office in person, with documents to proving your citizenship and Connecticut residency.
For more information on how to obtain a Real ID, click here.
