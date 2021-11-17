MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – A real life grinch struck at the Middletown town green.
Someone cut about 20 feet of Christmas lights off the town’s iconic tree ahead of the annual lighting ceremony.
However, people in town said they are determined to not let this spoil the holiday season.
“We need some smiles, and this does not bring smiles, so let’s make sure we get everything back to order so that starting next week when the lights come on everyone will smile,” said Cynthia Clegg, president and CEO of the Communication Foundation of Middlesex County.
Volunteers promise to work night and day to undo the damage, and make everything merry and bright
Even though the Grinch’s actions were vicious, nothing can destroy good holiday wishes.
“My wish for this holiday season is that people can feel peace and joy and live in our world we’ve had enough of the negative things and we need to reach out and support each other,” said Joy Morse, director of Development for the Community Foundation Of Middlesex County.
The show will still go on. The annual Magic of Middletown tree lighting ceremony will take place Friday, Nov. 26, from 4 to 8 p.m.
