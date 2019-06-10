FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - As the mystery surrounding Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance continues, the home she once shared with her estranged husband in Farmington remains up for sale.
Eyewitness News is now hearing from the real estate broker for the mansion about how the recent events may affect the sale of the now notorious property.
The house located at 4 Jefferson Crossing features 6 bedrooms, bathrooms, and is 13,000 square feet.
The home is listed at $4.35 million and is at the center of the investigation into the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.
“I think people want to know what’s happening. When a mother of five goes missing, everyone wants to know who did it, what’s happening, where is she,” said Rob Guiffria.
Rob Guiffria is a managing broker to Tea Leaf Realty in West Hartford and is the listing agent for the house owned by Jennifer and her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos.
Guiffria remembers speaking to Jennifer when they put the house on the market about nine months ago.
“I have met her a couple of times. I spoke with her right after the property was listed and she just wanted to know what’s happening with the property and how it was going. She told me how nice the property is, and the features of the property, and she seemed very proud of the house,” Guiffria said.
According to the listing, the colonial has too many features to mention, including a massive chef’s kitchen, full gym, two playrooms, a library space, cellar, and an expensive outdoor kitchen with patio and fire pit.
“We have gotten calls both before Jennifer went missing and after of people who are interested in the home. But, with its restricted access to the home right now, it’s hard to get people in to see it,” Guiffria said.
Widespread interest in the case has led to intrigue about the property the couple once shared.
It is also the property Fotis had been living most recently with his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis.
Guiffria said on a typical week, a house on the market gets about 1,000 hits. The Jefferson Crossing house has gotten 300,000 views in just a few weeks.
“It’s become notorious now because it’s associated with Fotis Dulos. Time will tell whether or not this house will sell and how much it will sell for,” Guiffria said.
Guiffria also added that despite this being one of the nicest homes in Farmington, in general, the market for houses over $2 million is very difficult.
He also said he hopes Jennifer is found safe and sound.
