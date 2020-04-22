(WFSB) - Some realtors are calling the current housing climate a "sellers market."
They said homes are selling like hot cakes, despite the condition of the economy.
Buyers don't even have to leave their current homes for a tour. They can take a virtual one.
"It's quick, it's fun," said Liz Peling, real estate agent. "You can see the layout of the house which people can't get from pictures."
Peling works with Suburban Homes and Condos Real Estate. She said she's been doing virtual tours since last year. Now, they're all the rage due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are trying to limit contact as much as possible, because that is key," she said. "Extreme measures. We've cut open houses, we are doing video and virtual tours to hone in on the houses people are interested in."
Peling said she's only showing vacant homes that are for sale. She also said she's been selling homes nonstop.
Three homes were sold in one day. One home sold in less than two weeks.
"The coronavirus is actually a health crisis, not a housing crisis," Peling said. "People still need to move. People still have job transfers, they're getting married, having babies, they're getting divorced. So real life is still happening."
While all of her sales went through, there have been other realtors who've seen deals go sour.
"I have heard from other agents that they were trekking along, had the inspection, had the appraisal and the deals fell through due to people not having a job because the lenders will look at employment up to a couple days of closing," Peling explained.
With people getting furloughed, she believes banks are being cautious about to whom they're lending money.
However, Peling said if someone needs to move, there are some options out there.
"There's low inventory, so there's not a lot of houses on the market," Peling said. "So it's a bit of a sellers market right now. The interests rates are really low."
