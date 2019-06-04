(WFSB) - A well-known burger chain is closing two of its Connecticut locations.
The Red Robin restaurants in Milford and Danbury are shutting down.
They are among 10 locations across the country closing due to slumping sales.
There are only three Reb Robin restaurants left in the state.
The three left are in Manchester, Enfield and West Hartford.
