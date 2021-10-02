HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - 3Cares is partnering with Rebuilding Together Hartford this weekend.
The organization is on a mission to help repair and revitalize several state residences, as part of their Rebuilding Days during the month of October.
On Saturday, they'll begin to work on rebuilding seven homes in the Parkville section of Hartford.
"We're going to be working on making homes accessible, safe, and keeping people in their homes and really helping them out and staying in their homes," Liz Sanford tells us.
Habitat for Humanity works with people for their first homes. Rebuilding Together works to keep people in their homes.
"I think I'm going to be helping replace some stairs, some decking maybe," Will Sanford says.
"Essentially, we've been doing this since 1994 and just having a great time keeping people safe and staying in their homes for as long as they possibly can," volunteer Pete Olson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.