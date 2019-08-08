SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A popular marketplace in Southington is making progress on rebuilding after it was destroyed by a fire a few months ago.
Tops Marketplace posted some pictures on Facebook of the new foundation being poured and dirt being delivered.
A fire on March 3 destroyed the IGA market on Meriden Waterbury Turnpike.
The market has been a staple in the Southington community for decades.
The owners said in the past that they anticipate an opening in February 2020, expecting it to cost roughly $3.5 million to rebuild.
Anyone who wishes to contribute to the rebuilding process can donate to the Tops Community Rebuild Fund. Checks can be sent to:
Tops Marketplace Community Rebuild Fund
c/o United Bank
158 N. Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
