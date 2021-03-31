(WFSB) -- Parents and guardians are being alerted to a consumer alert involving a child car seat.
Diono is recalling certain Cambria 2 Booster Seats with model numbers: 31200-US-01, 31201-US-01, and 31202-US-01.
The company said in the event of a crash, the headrest and backrest can crack, causing a separation.
The consumer alert about the car seat was put out by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Diono said it will notify owners and provide a replacement backrest with headrest free of charge.
Owners may contact Diono customer service at 1-855-463-4666.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.