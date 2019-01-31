MONMOUTH JUNCTION, NJ (WFSB) -- A company from New Jersey has expanded a recall of infant ibuprofen sold in stores such as CVS, Wal-Mart, and Family Dollar.
Recalled products were labeled "Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension" and contain USP 50 mg per 1.25 mL, in 0.5 oz bottle.
The Federal Drug Administration said some units contained higher levels of Ibuprofen concentration.
"Infants already susceptible to the adverse effects of ibuprofen may be at a slightly higher risk if they receive medication from an impacted bottle," the FDA said.
Some units sold in stores contained Ibuprofen 10 percent above the specified limit.
Ibuprofen is used as a pain reliever and as a fever reducer.
For more information on the recall, click here.
