MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- The recent cold weather is putting pressure on a Middletown family to locate their missing father, brother, and friend.
Middletown police said 59-year-old Peter Recchia went missing more than a month ago. Police said he was spotted on surveillance video in New Haven.
Recchia’s brother and his daughter are working with officials and authorities to locate him.
“The thought of Peter being out there, in the cold — alive or dead — has been a nightmare for us,” said Peter’s brother, Frank.
Family said Peter, who has a history of mental illness, went for a walk during early October and vanished. Surveillance captured his last movements walking south on State Street.
Channel 3 learned there are new unconfirmed reports citing Recchia shopped at a Goodwill on State Street. Others claim they saw him at the Farmer’s Market off Wooster Street in New Haven about 2 weeks ago.
“The search isn’t narrowed. It’s concentrated. It’s going to be widespread but right now it’s somewhat concentrated in that area because of specific sightings,” said Private Investigator, Mark Schachter of Investigative Consultants LLC.
The private investigator joined the family, local, and state leaders to urge the public to report any man fitting Recchia’s description as a 5’11” 150lb. man with green eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, jeans, brown hiking boots, and a black backpack.
His daughter, Bunny Rodriquez, who appeared visibly shaken at a news conference in Bridgeport on Sunday morning, said she is holding out for good news.
“I’m hopeful that we continue the search. I know it’s hard without much information, but these people are here to support me,” said Rodriguez.
The family is considering increasing awareness in New York City and beyond, thinking Recchia took a train or a bus. But the family said he loved walking and his bus pass shows inactivity.
“We have no idea what caused him to vanish,” said Frank Recchia.
Channel 3 learned the family is relying on local, state, and federal investigators in addition to the private investigators.
Middletown police are asking anyone with information on Recchia’s whereabouts to contact the department.
