CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - Soon-to-be college graduates will be entering the job market in the middle of a downtown.
An economist told Channel 3 that the COVID-19 recession won't mirror what the country experienced during the Great Recession.
However, from online courses to graduations being postponed, none of the students saw a global pandemic coming.
Students went from walking into classes to turning to laptops for lectures and labs.
"Figuring out the technology is still probably the most difficult part," said Maria Murljacic, a UConn student.
Student nurse Helena Ruby said she required hands-on experience.
"With this, we were able to have a virtual patient and we do pretty much the same things but it’s not the same personal touch," Ruby said.
Murljacic and Ruby are seniors who make up part of the Class of COVID-19.
Before her last day of class, Ruby said she received multiple offers from Connecticut hospitals as the call for more frontline workers grew.
Murljacic, meanwhile, has plans for grad school and hopes to become a speech language pathologist.
Together, they said some of their friends aren't sure what the job market holds.
"So many people are losing their jobs and companies are losing money so they don’t know if they’ll be able to start in the summer or fall," Murljacic said.
Chief economist of PGECON, Peter Gioia, said there are winners when it comes to industries still hiring, namely those considered "essential."
"The potential for you to get hired, even before the whole economy opens up is there," Gioia said. "So that’s a positive."
However, he believed hospitality and tourism will take a backseat in the recovery.
Unlike the housing bubble seen during the Great Recession, Gioia believed the pandemic recession will end shortly after stay-at-home measures are lifted.
Graduating seniors are ready to get the work.
"I’m very eager to get out there and start helping," Ruby said.
Overall, Gioia said college grades will have a slow start and may be able to find something in September or October.
He also thought that the country will come out of the recession some time toward the end of this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.