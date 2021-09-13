NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – While fall is around the corner, the mosquito burden is still here.

On Friday, the Dept. of Public Health confirmed its third West Nile Virus human case this year.

Officials say the risk for West Nile Virus may be higher this time around because of the recent rain the state has seen.

One of the biggest mistakes people do is leave water standing in buckets or places like this bird bath.

“Right now, we detected positive mosquitos 157 positive for West Nile Virus samples in some 34 towns in Connecticut. So we are seeing high numbers of positive mosquitos and we will expect the risk to continue as long as the warm weather continues,” said Dr. Philip Armstrong, director of the Mosquito Monitoring Program with the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.

He said they visit the more than 100 mosquito traps across the state weekly for detection.

On Friday, the state confirmed a Hartford resident was infected with West Nile Virus and is recovering. The other two cases have been in Bridgeport and West Haven. Both patients also recovering.

“The risk for West Nile Virus in our trap collection is primarily in urban suburban areas in coastal Fairfield, New Haven County, and up in greater Hartford area. And we have seen some human cases this year and they are also occurring in those sights,” Armstrong said.

As John Strong tries to golf, the mosquitos are there too.

“If I go late night with my friends or by a bonfire, they get all over the legs, bites everywhere. Its irritating but it’s the time of year, I guess,” Strong said.

Marianna Pecevich is visiting from Florida and said her family even warned her about them before she got to the state.

Armstrong said people should patrol their yards for any standing water, and make sure door and window screens work. Also, use repellent and clothing that covers you up.

