(WFSB) -- From power outages to devastating flooding.
The amount of rain over the last seven days caused major impacts to communities near the Hockanum River.
Homeowners say they’ve never seen the Hockanum River flood like this. Heavy rain last week and Henri put the river over the top, sending water straight to homes.
“By 8:30, 9 it was already flooded. The water was already out to the street,” described Alexander Diaz.
Diaz lives on Preston Street behind the river, and even before the worst of Tropical Storm Henri made it to central Connecticut, the basement of his East Hartford home was flooded.
“A good three feet or probably a bit more,” Diaz said.
On Monday, it wasn’t much better.
The river crested on Sunday and the flooding isn’t the only concern. There are big sanitary concerns, like mold in the days to come, and raw sewage poses an immediate threat outside and inside.
“The mold takes a minute to settle, but the sewer, the backup, that was all coming back in. Not just the basement, but around the property, the pipes were so overwhelmed that you can smell it out there,” Diaz said.
The home provides nothing but a roof for the Diaz family. Henri rendering everything else useless.
“No power, no gas, everything’s off. The town shut everything off,” Diaz said.
Right now, since the rain has not stopped, there’s no point in starting the cleaning up.
Thankfully the basement is the only part of the home that saw significant damage, but because of the sewage and lack of power, the family will not be living under the roof Monday night.
Over on Ambassador Road in Manchester, locals say a tame brook turned into raging rapids.
Even though the rain has stopped, the water continues to flow.
The power of Tropical Storm Henri was on full display in Manchester. The rain, not the wind, was the source of so much damage.
"We started noticing the sidewalk was getting undermined by water so we were pretty sure it was about to let go," Ed Bolduc of Manchester said.
Sure enough, the flood waters bulldozed its way through part of Ambassador Road.
Henri completely changed the landscape of the neighborhood in less than a day.
"A very shallow maybe three feet across shallow brook. You could walk in it with no problem and it grew to this. The picnic table popped out of nowhere. It wasn't floating. All of a sudden, it just got stuck," added Bolduc.
