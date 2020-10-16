WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) -- A recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the town of Windham has led to the school district switching to distance learning and the return to Phase 2 for businesses through the rest of the month.
All schools will follow the same daily start and end times, but virtually, starting Monday, Oct. 19.
This comes a day after the state identified 11 communities as being in a “red alert” based on the increasing number of COVID cases within those towns, Windham being one of them.
In a letter to parents, Superintendent of Schools Tracy Youngberg said while the district doesn’t have overwhelming evidence that coronavirus is being spread within school buildings, “the recent spike in town cases has exhibited a negative impact on student and staff attendance, caused elevated anxiety levels, and is dominating our district’s day-to-day operations.”
During this virtual learning time period, all clubs and teams will be cancelled.
As for businesses, the town said it notified the Department of Economic and Community Development.
The town needs two 14-day reports of numbers below the 15+/100,000 infections threshold. As a result, the rollback will last for at least 28 days.
Phase 2 shuts down bars, indoor event spaces, indoor amusement parks and limits outdoor events to 50 people.
