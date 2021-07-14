Recent weather has put a damper on summer camps

NORTH GRANBY, CT (WFSB) -- Most of July has been rained out, making it a challenge to enjoy the outdoors lately, especially for those at High Meadow Day Camp.
On Wednesday, most of the state was under a blanket of clouds for the greater part of the day, but it the sun was out in Litchfield County.
“It’s awesome to see the sun. You can feel the energy coming back to camp. And we’re all just having a great time in the sun,” said Ben Chaback, camp director at High Meadow Day Camp in North Granby.
Rain fatigue has been a challenge for campers and counselors this month.
“The mood is definitely upbeat and happy and energetic, I would say. We’re just happy to see the blue sky, we’re happy to be in the sun,” said camp counselor Destiny Johnson.
A sunny day has been a tall order so far in July. The kids and staff had to shift inside during the thunderstorms and Tropical Storm Elsa last week.
It makes things easier at camp when Mother Nature cooperates.
On Wednesday, campers were out in the fields swimming in the pool, playing on the zipline, and making new pals.
However, there will be some clean up to do from the rain. They’ll have a maintenance crew smooth out the ruts and rake things up.
