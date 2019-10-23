NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Crews responded to a house fire in New Haven early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were called to Dean Street around 6:25 a.m. for flames in a garage that extended to a home, according to an official.
Flames were seen coming out of a hole in the roof and there was fire in the attic, a fire official said.
Assistant Fire Chief Orlando Marcano told Channel 3 that high winds presented a huge challenge for firefighters.
They were able to get the fire under control within 45 and 50 minutes.
Marcano said the home was recently purchased and that a few belongings from the new tenants were inside.
He also said the fire appears to have started in the garage.
An exact cause has yet to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.