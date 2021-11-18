MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A group of motorcycle riders who police said were recklessly riding down a street in Meriden fled the scene of a crash that left one of them with serious injuries.
Police said the crash happened on Broad Street Wednesday around 10 p.m.
Daivon Amar Rosa, 22, of Meriden, was seriously hurt when his motorcycle crashed into the front end of a Jeep Wrangler.
Ahead of the crash, police said a group of four motorcyclists traveled south on Broad Street at a high rate of speed. The riders were said to have been performing stunts in the road.
Only one of the bikes had a working headline, police said.
Rosa was said to have performed a wheelie when he struck the Wrangler, the driver of which was trying to negotiate a turn into the Shell Gas Station at 934 Broad St.
The other three riders fled the scene, but later returned to try and hide the downed motorcycle behind the gas station.
They fled the area in an unknown direction.
The driver of the Wrangler was not hurt.
Rosa was transported to the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain.
Meriden police continue to investigate the crash.
Anyone who witnessed it is asked to contact them at 203-630-6201.
Ha Ha!
