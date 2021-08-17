(WFSB) - Officials are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans.

U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country.

The additional shot would come eight months after being fully vaccinated.

This would apply to those who’ve gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

The Johnson and Johnson one is still being studied.

Officials are expected to announce the recommendation for a third dose for Americans as soon as this week, according to sources with The Associated Press.

Health officials said the booster would ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the Delta variant spreads across the nation.

Doses would only be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves the vaccines.

That action is expected in the coming weeks for the Pfizer shot.

Immunocompromised can now get third COVID shot HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some of the state's most vulnerable will soon get their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It all comes just days after U.S. health officials recommended boosters for some with weakened immune systems.

The data on booster shots comes as COVID cases and hospitalizations have surged in recent weeks, particularly among unvaccinated people in the south.

As of the beginning of this week, data showed that 50.7 percent of the U.S. was fully vaccinated.

Health care workers, nursing home residents and other older Americans would be among the first to receive the boosters.