HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A strong cold front passed through the state on Tuesday, depositing some frigid temperatures.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said one record was broken on Wednesday morning.
The temp in Bridgeport dropped to 22 degrees, breaking the Nov. 13, 1986 record by 1 degree.
The record low for the greater Hartford area remained 18 degrees, which was set in 2001.
"The record low was missed by 1 degree for the Hartford area," Dixon said.
The wind chill during the morning ranged from -1 to 10 degrees.
For a list of warming shelters around the state, click here.
"Later [Wednesday], records could also be set for ‘lowest high temperature’ as highs will only be in the upper 20s and lower 30s," Dixon explained. "The wind will continue to make it feel colder; but, by [Wednesday] evening, the wind begins to relax."
Before it relaxes, the wind chill will make it feel like it's in the teens and low-20s.
The average high temperature for Nov. 13 is 53 degrees.
"[Wednesday night], as the wind diminishes and as long as the sky remains clear, record lows for [Thursday] could be tied/broken," Dixon said. "If we have clouds, they’ll remain."
The record low for Nov. 14 in greater Hartford is 15 degrees from 1986. In Bridgeport, it's 20 degrees, also from 1986.
However, high pressure will moderate the cold air throughout the day on Thursday. It may also increase the cloud cover.
"[Thursday], temps rebound to near 40," Dixon said.
A rain or snow shower may be possible.
Friday is expected to be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds.
"By Friday, we’re near 50 for highs," Dixon said.
A cold front, however, will cool things down for Saturday morning.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
