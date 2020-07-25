(WFSB) - As the third heat wave of the year winds down, the state's fourth heat wave is gearing up and meteorologists at Channel 3 say it could bring record-breaking temperatures.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron says we'll start out the weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies, with highs ranging from the 80s at the beaches to the lower 90s over interior portions of the state.
However, the humidity won’t be too bad.
Tomorrow will be sunny and hotter. In fact, records will be in jeopardy.
"The heat is going to be very close, especially for the Greater Hartford Area. At least the humidity will remain less-than-oppressive, with dew points mostly in the 60s," explained Cameron.
Despite the hot weather this weekend, the risk for showers and thunderstorms will be very low.
The heatwave will become official Monday, with record heat possible once again.
The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for July 27th is 96 degrees, set in 1964.
"The humidity will be higher as well, and a Heat Advisory may be necessary for much of the state, but it appears the chance for a shower or thunderstorm will remain low," says Cameron.
Storms should remain to the north and west of Connecticut throughout the day.
Tuesday should be the fourth day of the heatwave, with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 90s.
"A cold front will pass through the state, and that means there will be a better chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm," added Cameron.
The cold front will bring some relief from the heat and high humidity by midweek.
Read the full technical discussion here.
