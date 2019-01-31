HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The arctic cold front Channel 3's meteorologists have been talking about all week has arrived.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said temperatures dropped into the single digits on Thursday morning.
To make matters worse, the wind chill was below zero.
A wind chill warning is in effect for northern Litchfield County until 1 p.m.
Because it became so cold, much of the snow from Wednesday's squalls was not able to melt. It created the potential for black ice.
The rest of Thursday will remain cold, despite partially-sunny skies.
"Temps later [Thursday] rebound to the teens, wind chill will be near/below zero but improving as the day progresses," Dixon said. "[The] worst is behind us."
At least one record was broken so far. The record low for Bridgeport is now 3 degrees. It had been 5, which was set in 1965.
"We’ve achieved record cold [Thursday] morning in Bridgeport by 2 degrees [and] missed it by 5 degrees for the Hartford," Dixon said. "Another round of records later [Thursday] could also be broken, those for coldest high temperature."
Other records in jeopardy on Thursday include the "coldest high" in greater Hartford, which is 15 set in 1951. In Bridgeport, it's 24, set in 2015.
The wind will gradually subside by Thursday night as temperatures bottom out in the range of -5 to +8.
"[Friday], we’re back in the 20s with less wind," Dixon said.
The wind also won't be as strong and skies should be partly-to-mostly sunny.
"The weekend warm-up is still on track," Dixon said. "It continues into early next with chances for rain going up, too."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
