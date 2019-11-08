HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A strong wind ushered in the coldest air of the season on Friday.
Temperatures only went into the 30s on Friday, and they'll drop down into the teens and low 20s overnight.
"A hard freeze is likely, and record cold is quite possible by morning," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
This could be record-breaking cold. The record low for the Greater Hartford Area for Nov. 9 is 19 degrees, set in 2003. The record low for Bridgeport is 22 degrees, set in 1971.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and cold, with temperatures around 40 degrees.
"The normal, or average, high for November 9th is 54 degrees for the Greater Hartford area," DePrest said.
Lows Saturday night will be in the 20s and lower 30s across the state.
It’ll be partly to mostly sunny on Sunday, and it looks like the day will remain dry.
Temperatures will reach between 48 and 55 degrees.
The next chance for any wet or white weather is Tuesday when a coastal storm could move into the state.
It'll begin as rain on Tuesday, and then it could transition to snow in parts of the state as the day progresses.
"At this point, it does not look like a big snowstorm for Connecticut. However, some accumulation can’t be ruled out," DePrest said.
Any precipitation will end Tuesday night as temperatures plummet into the teens.
The air will be even colder, and wind chills could be close to zero at the bus stop Wednesday morning.
"It is going to be brutally cold at the bus stop Wednesday morning! Record cold is possible as well," DePrest said.
Because of those two reasons, an Early Warning Weather Alert will go into effect on Monday afternoon.
Wednesday should be partly sunny, but windy with temperatures only in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
