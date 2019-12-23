WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- The countdown continues towards Christmas and a record number of travelers are hitting the roads and airports.
More than 115 million people are expected to travel from now until the end of the year.
An estimated 42 million people will travel by plane and it should take roughly 15 minutes to get through TSA security.
It is recommended that fliers leave early in case security lines are slow, and it is a good idea to check the flight status.
Click here for the status of Bradley Airport arrivals and departures.
Follow the 3-1-1 rule for packing liquids in a bag. Click here for more information.
For those who are flying internationally, travel experts encourage them to arrive at the airport 2 hours early.
The busiest day is expected to be Thursday, or the day after Christmas.
Congestion on the highway pavement can be expected in New York, Boston, and Washington D.C.
