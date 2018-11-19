WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Thanksgiving is only a few days away and this week, millions of people are expected to be traveling to get to their turkey day destinations.
Officials at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks urged travelers to leave during off-peak times and early, like on Monday.
Channel 3 saw a number of people getting that early start on Monday morning.
AAA said the upcoming holiday span, which starts on Wednesday and ends on Sunday, will see the highest travel volume since 2005.
The auto club said 2.5 million more people will be hitting the roads, flying, riding the rails and going by boat for Thanksgiving.
AAA said a record number of New Englanders will be driving to their holiday destinations. Most of them will be heading out on Wednesday and coming back late Sunday afternoon.
More than 270,000 New Englanders will be flying over the Thanksgiving holiday.
That includes 5-year-old Claire from Massachusetts.
Monday was her birthday and she received a big surprise.
"And when my mom came up and when my dad came up, they were both waking me. I couldn’t hear them," Claire told Channel 3. "But when they said out loud I heard them. 'Claire, we’re going to Disney!'”
AAA also said travel on the actual Thanksgiving holiday Thursday is typically slow.
That's good news for drivers just hitting the road for the day or leaving a little later.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates on the holiday travel situation.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.