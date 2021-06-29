HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two and a half million New Englanders are expected to travel over the Fourth of July weekend.
AAA unveiled its predictions on Tuesday morning.
It said more than 2.25 million people plan to travel by vehicle, which it estimates as 92 percent of all travelers. That's a 4 percent increase over 2019's number, which was also a record.
About 163,000 people plan to fly. That number is still 15 percent lower than 2019; however, the estimate is 130 percent higher than 2020, which was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“No doubt airports will be busy but the biggest story by far is the record number of New Englanders who will be hitting the road,” said Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA in Greater Hartford. “Drivers should anticipate a lot of traffic, plan accordingly and travel at off-peak hours whenever possible.”
AAA also warned travelers to brace for higher prices, particularly for hotels, vehicle rentals or gas.
Mid-range hotel rates have increased between 32 percent and 35 percent, with average nightly rates ranging between $156 and $398 for AAA Two Diamond and AAA Three Diamond hotels, respectively.
Daily car rental rates increased 86 percent compared to last Fourth of July, topping out at $166. Consumers have experienced high costs and limited availability of rental cars in some markets, due to a chip shortage impacting auto manufacturers. The production delay presented a domino effect as rental car companies work to increase their inventory of new vehicles in time to meet the increased demand for domestic road travel.
The top it off, gas price averages remain well above $3 across the country.
In Connecticut, the average is almost $3.12 for a gallon of regular.
“Higher gas prices won’t deter road trippers this summer," Parmenter said. "In fact, we’re expecting record-breaking travel by car this July Fourth. Though prices will remain above $3 a gallon, travelers are likely to look for more free activities or eat out less, but still take their vacations as planned.”
