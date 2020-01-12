HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Record high temperatures and rain have caused the skating rink at Bushnell Park to close on Sunday.
Winterfest will continue normal operations on Monday, according to a spokesperson.
Free ice skating and lessons are offered at Winterfest through Jan. 20. and there is no age limit. However, anyone under the age of 16 must be with an adult.
Skating rink hours are from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
The last opportunity for skating lessons will be Jan. 18, from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Street parking is available on Elm, Trinity, and Jewell Streets.
