HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It was smooth sailing on the roads Wednesday morning as holiday travel got underway.
Both AAA and the airline industry expect record numbers of travelers both in the air and on the road this holiday season.
Airlines expect an average of 2.63 million passengers daily, with Wednesday and Sunday being the busiest days.
Travelers are encouraged to check their flight status ahead of time and leave early.
AAA said 49.3 million more people will drive to their Thanksgiving destination. Drivers should also prepare for congestion by leaving early.
Also, give your car a quick check-up first and see if your windshield wipers, tires and battery need to be replaced.
In Connecticut, state police have already ramped up their holiday patrol, and drivers should expect to see extra state troopers on the road throughout the weekend.
Last year, state police issued more than 2,800 traffic tickets and responded to 573 crashes. Two of those were fatal.
The most important thing to remember is to be patient.
Check the traffic status in your area here.
