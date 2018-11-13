HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some state jobs are still up for grabs a week after Election Day.
Recounts in a number of races are set for Tuesday, including the seat of the House speaker.
The recounts are set in Berlin, Southington, Durham, Madison and Stratford.
House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz's job is at stake.
The Democrat leads his challenger Michael Gagliardi by 37 votes.
Aresimowicz said he feels his lead is still solid. He also said he has never been in a race that needed a recount.
If he loses, a new speaker would have to be chosen.
"I won’t have a role in it, so who knows what would happen," Aresimowicz said.
Experts believe it could be House majority leader Matt Ritter.
In the meantime, Derby finished a recount for the 17th state senate district on Monday night. Republican incumbent George Logan defeated Democrat Jorge Cabrera by more than 500 votes.
The results will be filed on Tuesday with the secretary of the state's office.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Campaign 2018 recounts.
